Memorial Day ceremony held by Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee

Flags were out at the World War II Memorial in The Heights to honor and remember the fallen on Memorial Day.



"We want them to know that their nation continues onward and ever to be grateful to their loved ones who fell in battle and of course to them who now live and deal with the loneliness of their absence", says Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.



The congresswoman helped honor several families by giving them a flag that had been flown over our nations capitol.







"Sean was one of the 12 marines killed when the 253's collided off the coast of Oahu



"Reece was a national guard soldier out of California and drove for the 1114 transportation company and he was killed on Mother's Day May 13th of 2007 by an IED, he left behind his wife, pregnant, so I now have a granddaughter", says Michael Klasno.



