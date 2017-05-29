Swim Safety

By: Emily Akin

Posted: May 29 2017 05:49PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 05:49PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Parents, you need to keep an eye on your kids when they are in the water.  And teach them how to swim. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department's summer swim season offers classes.


 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston