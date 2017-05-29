Free admission for military members at Schlitterbahn this week

- May 29 to June 4 is American Heroes Week at Schlitterbahn and members of the military, police, firefighters, and EMTS get in for free. The deal is good at every Schlitterbahn location.

Family members -- spouses and dependent children -- will receive 50 percent off admission. In order to claim free admission, bring a military ID or proof of employment to park entrance. Tickets for spouses and children must be purchased by the military member or public safety officer on the day of the visit.

Eligible military ID's include active duty, retiree, veteran, reservist, and Department of Defense. Proof of employment includes pay stubs, badge, or employee ID. For full details, check out the event page here.