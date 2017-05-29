38,000 flag honor fallen Texas service members at Sagemont Church

- Each of the 38,000 flags on the grounds of Sagemont Church represents a fallen Texas soldier from every battle from the Republic of Texas' earliest days in 1836 to now.

"Every Flag Has a Name" is the the theme for the display remembering service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The 38,000 flags are laid out around the church's 170-foot tall cross and guests are invited to leave names of fallen loved ones on a Memorial Wall.

The remembrance began on Sunday, May 28, with a service honoring and remembering fallen soldier and their families. On Memorial Day, former U.S. Army Chaplain Grant Rothberg held a special service for Memorial Day were the names of 120 Houstonians who died in recent battles were read out loud. The display will be open to the public from dawn to dusk until June 2. Inside the church lobby is a life-size model of the Liberty Bell and a Wall of Honor with names and photos of service members, which can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sagemont Church said in a statement, "The church's desire is to remember with gratitude those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Jesus Christ said, "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." (John 15:13) Sagemont Church invites all in the Greater Houston area to pause this Memorial Day and join the church in honoring those who laid down their lives on the battlefield."

Sagemont Church is located at 11300 S. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, Texas, 77089.

