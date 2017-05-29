Off-duty deputy constable killed in motorcycle crash

-

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office released the following statement on Monday:

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen and staff are mourning the death of Precinct 1 patrol Dep. Steven Gonzales, 24.

Dep. Gonzales was riding on his motorcycle near home late Sunday near the intersection of Loop 610 East and Highway 225 when he lost control of the vehicle while tryng to avoid a traffic snarl caused by a previous, unrelated accident. Dep. Gonzales was killed when he collided wth a concrete barrier. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet. The accident was investigated by HPD.

"This is a stunning loss for law enforcement and the public. Dep. Gonzales set an example for other young people by dedicating his budding career to the protection of others," Constable Rosen said. "He had a bright future and was known for his bright smile, and for those factors and many others he will be dearly missed."

Dep. Gonzales was assigned to Precinct 1's Willow Springs patrol contract.

He joined Precinct 1 in December 2015 after graduating from the University of Houston-Downtown and Houston Heights High School.

Funeral services are pending.