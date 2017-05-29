Honor Flight brings back memories for WWII, Korean War veterans

- Over a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., World War II and Korean War veterans on the Honor Flight witnessed quite a bit. Everywhere they went, people were clapping, snapping pictures and thanking them for their service. Each stop, bringing back old memories.



"All of the things that I see here are things we use to talk about," says World War II veteran Angelo LaCognata.



The first stop was the Museum of the United States Navy.



"It's interesting to go around and see some of these things that you didn't even know existed," says Korean War veteran Gerald Wegmann.



The group also ventured to the Marine Corps Barracks to watch the parade. Cecil Newton, a World War II veteran, describes it as "absolutely fantastic, yeah, it was." They also visited the Arlington National Cemetery.

"There are a lot of good people buried here," says Robert Mitchell, a World War II veteran. There, they witnessed the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.



A few more stops along the journey included the memorials at the National Mall. Like the World War II Memorial, Elgin King, a World War II veteran says, "It's beautiful, beautiful, just wonderful."



The Korean War Memorial also brought back quite a few memories and tears.



"It really is, it's been a wonderful experience and I had friends that had friends that had been on it and told me about it, but I never thought it'd be this way, it was nice," says Korean War veteran Harry Cain.



Another Korean War veteran, Robert Middleton, says, "It's the most precious thing that has ever happened to me I think."



The group also viewed the Vietnam Memorial and the Marine Memorial.



It's a lot to do in less than 48 hours, but those who attended say it was well worth it. For some of them, it's been 60-to-70 years since they thought about what they went through and being able to share the experience with family and friends, was everything.



Every year, Honor Flight Houston sends four or more groups to see the capital, a trip they'll never forget, and one to say thank you in return for those who fought for our freedom.



"We want to make sure you know how grateful we are of you for your service to this country," says Ashley French, chair for Honor Flight Houston.