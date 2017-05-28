Deputies searching for 1-year-old boy and grandmother from Channelview

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing 1-year-old child and his grandmother. Deputies need the public's help locating 1-year-old Jayden Garza and 45-year-old Earlene Crippen.

HCSO says the woman left her daughter's home around 7 a.m. on Saturday in the 16700 block of Ave A in Channel View. Deputies say she baby sits the child but does not have permission to take the child.

She was last heard from in the 7900 block of Bonair in southeast Houston. She was last seen in a gray 2-door Hyundai Sonata with Texas plate JKJ6607.

Call HCSO at 832-547-6377 with any information.