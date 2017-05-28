Report: 12 injured during shooting at Alabama block party

- At least a dozen people were injured during a shooting a neighborhood block party in Alabama early Sunday morning.

WTVM reported the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 6th Street South in Phenix City, which is just across the state line from Columbus, Georgia. Police said they found a man who was shot near the top of his head. That man was taken to Midtown Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators told the TV station 11 others also were transported to the same hospital with injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to scrapes and bruises from trying to get out of the way.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Phenix City Police said they are still investigating the incident.

No word on a possible suspect or description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

