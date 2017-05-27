Crews search for missing 3 year old in woods
His family reported him missing when he wondered off from their camp site. Police were called and a search started shortly after.
Saturday night crews asked that no volunteers come out because dogs are being used to track the child's scent.
"We have a three year old boy that's lost and as you can see we are surrounded by thousands of acres of dense wooded area so it's a parents worst nightmare and it's obviously a serious situation", says Jimmy Williams, public information officer and Captain with the New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.