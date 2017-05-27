Crews search for missing 3 year old in woods

By: Lindsey Henry

Posted: May 27 2017 09:46PM CDT

Updated: May 27 2017 09:46PM CDT

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (FOX 26) -
Crews search for a missing 3 year old child in the Sam Houston National Forest.
 
His name is Ezra and he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.
 

His family reported him missing when he wondered off from their camp site. Police were called and a search started shortly after.

Saturday night crews asked that no volunteers come out because dogs are being used to track the child's scent.

"We have a three year old boy that's lost and as you can see we are surrounded by thousands of acres of dense wooded area so it's a parents worst nightmare and it's obviously a serious situation", says Jimmy Williams, public information officer and Captain with the New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.

