Crews search for missing 3 year old in woods

Crews search for a missing 3 year old child in the Sam Houston National Forest.

His name is Ezra and he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.

His family reported him missing when he wondered off from their camp site. Police were called and a search started shortly after.



Saturday night crews asked that no volunteers come out because dogs are being used to track the child's scent.



"We have a three year old boy that's lost and as you can see we are surrounded by thousands of acres of dense wooded area so it's a parents worst nightmare and it's obviously a serious situation", says Jimmy Williams, public information officer and Captain with the New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department.