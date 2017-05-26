Another student says she received an offensive award from her teacher
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Awards handed out Tuesday at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School have now affected several families. Another student has come forward with an offensive award.
Thursday night we spoke with Lizeth Villanueva who says she received a similar award from the same teacher.
"Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened. It just doesn't make any sense", says Cesar's sister Lauren Easton.
"I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn't talk at all for the rest of the day," says Caesar.
Cesar says she skipped the last day of class because she was so upset about what happened.
"For that child to either be called a terrorist or she's not black enough, basically now the students are taking that and that's her label for the rest of the school year", says her mother Latonya Robinson.
Her mother is also upset and says she wants the school to take further action, not just suspend the teacher for the remainder of the semester.
"Everyone doesn't believe that this is real. But yes, this certificate shows that this is real. This happened. And we have enough bullying as it is by other students, now it's being done by a teacher", says Robinson.
Superintendent of Channelview ISD sent us a statement that says:
"The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center. Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error. At no time was the AVID program itself involved in this unfortunate incident.
The AVID System is an outstanding college readiness model that has led to continued high levels of student achievement in Channelview ISD. AVID’s system has benefited hundreds of thousands of students worldwide since 1984. Working together with the AVID Center, Channelview ISD’s AVID system provides intensive support to students with tutorials, positive peer groups, and college-readiness skills.
Channelview ISD would like to reassure the community that this incident does not reflect the many good things going on in our district. The district does not condone the incident that occurred and we are taking this matter very seriously."