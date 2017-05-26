Teen charged in murder of elderly woman

-

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

HCSO Homicide investigators have arrested and charged 19-year-old Deron Matthews (DOB 05/23/98) with capital murder today, Friday, May 26, 2017.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and HCSO Homicide investigators held a news conference yesterday, Thursday, May 25, 2017, on seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in the capital murder of a 69-year-old Linda Terry who was discovered dead in her North Harris County home.

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to 20206 Fox Haven Lane to conduct a welfare check on Ms. Terry, because she had not been heard from in several days.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of Terry inside the home.



The victim displayed signs of trauma.

The victim's car, a white 2013 Honda Accord, was missing from the house.

The vehicle has now been recovered.