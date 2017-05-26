Naked man hit by car on freeway following altercation at Phoenix hotel

- Authorities say a naked man was hit by a car along Interstate 17 on Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man ran into the freeway following an altercation with staff and security at the Residence Inn near I-17 and Northern.

Once he was on the freeway, the man took off his clothes and laid down on the southbound lanes of I-17 and when he stood up, he was hit by a car. He's been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound I-17 has reopened at Dunlap.

Delays have cleared after the earlier closure on I-17 southbound at Dunlap. Overall, freeways look great this morning. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/M6GpZd6n98 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1381924728522737/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.