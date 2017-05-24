VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues boaters off South Carolina coast

(Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

- Video released by the United States Coast Guard on Wednesday shows a portion of the dramatic air rescue of four boaters off the coast of South Carolina during stormy conditions.

Coast Guard officials said the crew of the Gracie Bell radioed for help around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday after their vessel became disabled about two miles east of Pritchards Island. The boaters reported the 80-foot fishing vessel had become disabled due to a broken mast.

The Coast Guard was able to rescue the crew two at a time by helicopter. The crew was checked out by medics waiting at the Coast Guard station, but all appeared to be okay.

No injuries were reported during the rescue.

