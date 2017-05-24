New ISIS video shows Las Vegas landmarks

FOX 32 NEWS - Following the Manchester bombing, a new video has been released by ISIS that calls for even more attacks and Las Vegas could be a target.

In the propaganda video, some famous landmarks in Las Vegas can be seen – such as hotels and casinos – making the city a potential target of terror.

Terrorism expert Christopher Caruthers told KVVU-TV that the people of Las Vegas should still feel safe, because he believes the video is just a scare tactic.

The Las Vegas division of the FBI agreed with Caruthers and released a statement.

"The FBI Routinely shares information with our state, local, & federal law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners in order to keep our citizens safe," the statement said.

This is the second time an ISIS video has shown Las Vegas, with the first time being in June of 2016.

FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

READ MORE @ KVVU-TV