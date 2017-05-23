2 grand slams in one game for Minnesota high school shortstop

- Two milestones at one away game marked a major feat for high school senior Caden Fernholz of Hoffman, Minnesota. Now, the shortstop's accomplishment will go down in West Central High School’s baseball history.

Fernholz has played baseball since he was a little kid, and according to his mom, his love for the game was always clear.

“He always wanted to be called Dougie for Doug Mientkiewicz,” his mother Michelle said.

Fernholz really unleashed his passion Monday night when he hit his first ever grand slam – and then another.

“I never really thought anything too much of it,” Caden said. “It just felt good and it didn’t really hit me until this morning.”

Coach Casey Stokesbary said he thinks this achievement is something they may never witness again.

“To hit two back to back home runs and back to back to bats, it’s pretty awesome,” he said.

Only 13 MLB players to date have hit two grand slams in a single game, the most recent being Josh Willingham of the Washington Nationals in 2009. Also, no player has done it more than once in his career, and no one has ever hit more than two in a game.