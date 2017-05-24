Security tightens for U2 concert in Houston

- Security measures have been tightened for major Houston events after the bombing in Manchester, England that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande show. Fans of U2 should anticipate beefed-up security at Wednesday's concert at NRG Stadium. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo warned about spotting suspicious activity, "When you see people that appear to be conducting surveillance, that they are taking videos or photos of critical infrastructure--rely on that instinct we all have."

Here are some the following security specifications for U2's NRG performance:

--Bags and purses 11"x17" or smaller are allowed

--Cameras with non-removable lenses 3" or shorter

--No video cameras allowed

--Posters/banners/signs that are 22" x 28" or smaller

--No I-Pads, tablets or Go-Pro cameras

--No selfie sticks

--No inflatable objects

--No coolers, chairs or outside food or beverages allowed past security search.