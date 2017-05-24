Severe storms rip through Sealy, causing significant damage

- Residents in Sealy are now picking up the pieces after severe storms ravage homes and businesses in the area on Tuesday. Homeowners are dealing with downed power lines, which were snapped in half. Sealy police say there's a possibility that a tornado touched down with the severe weather, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed that. Areas by 1-10, Highway 36, FM 3538, FM 3013 were hit the hardest by the storms.

According to authorities, there were reports of downed trees, roofs torn off, and many homes and businesses without power. There was also a report of an overturned 18-wheeler.

Sealy ISD schools are now closed, and Brazos ISD will delay their classes until 10am due to the damage.