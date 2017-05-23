Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old woman

-

The Houston Police Department is seeking help to find 85-year-old Fannie Davis, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Davis is described as standing at a height of 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with gray/white hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on the left side of her neck.

Davis was last seen driving a beige 2003 Ford Expedition at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Houston. The Expedition has a Texas license plate with number HDN 6452.

Law enforcement officers believe Davis' disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.



If you have any information regarding Davis, please contact the Houston Police Department by phone at 832-394-1840.