Suspects sought after person shot at Alvin-area gardening center

Deputies arrived at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to Bradshaw's Nursery in the Alvin area after someone was shot, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset has confirmed. The shooting victim has died.

When two suspects arrived to the gardening center entrance, an employee approached them and offered them help. One of the two suspects shot the employee.

Following the shooting, one of the suspects ran away while the other one drove away in a Ford F-150 King Ranch. The truck is described as dark brown with gold trim.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is the leading agency in the investigation with Alvin and Friendswood police and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisting.

GCSO released the following photo that one of the suspects drove away in:

All Friendswood Independent School District campuses are on "heightened security" during the search for suspects.

Friendswood police released the following statement on Tuesday: