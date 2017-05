- Police say a 1-year-old was shot in the leg while riding in car in the Meyerland area. The mom told police she was driving her car on Carew near Beachnut around 5:30 p.m. when she heard gunshots. Her child began to scream and after rushing just a few blocks home, she looked in the back to find her 1-year-old had been shot in the leg. The child is in the hospital in stable condition.