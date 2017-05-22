Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

A Washington couple is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Harvey and Evelyn Laborn were married on May 22, 1942.

"We met in a bowling alley," Mr. Laborn recalled. "She was setting pins and I was setting pins in an adjacent alley. That was in '39."

Mrs. Laborn said there isn't a secret to their long, happy marriage.

"You can't put it in words," she said. "One day at a time."

The couple, who lived in Kenmore, Washington for 71 of the 75 years, have five kids, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

"Marriage is a partnership," Mr. Laborn said. "And, she's a very good partner."

