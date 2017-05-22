Off-duty Montgomery County deputy arrested for DWI

- An off-duty Montgomery County deputy was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on May 6. The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released this statement about the arrest:

On May 6, 2017, at approximately 11:30 pm, Deputy Bryan Flynn, a 10-year veteran with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and assigned to District 6 Patrol, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Flynn was stopped while off-duty and in his personal vehicle for a traffic violation by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper at Interstate Highway 45 at Woodlands Parkway.

Flynn was transported and booked into to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail. Flynn posted bond May 7, 2017 and is on paid administrative suspension pending the outcome of both the Internal Affair's and the Criminal Investigation.