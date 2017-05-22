1 adult, 1 child dead after multi-vehicle crash near Manvel

- One adult and one child are dead after a school bus and several other vehicles were involved in an accident on HWY 6 and CR 99 near Manvel. No student were on the school bus. Four people were injured, and one was transported via Life Flight.

Alvin ISD released this statement:

On May 22, an Alvin ISD school bus was involved in a fatal collision with another vehicle. The accident occurred at Hwy 6 and County Road 99. The school bus was beginning its afternoon route and had no passengers on board at the time of the accident. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share a five year-old Pre-K student from E.C. Mason Elementary School was a passenger in the other vehicle. We have received word that the child along with a family member have passed away.

Buck Gilcrease, Alvin ISD Superintendent shared, “Our hearts and minds are grieving right now for the members of the family involved in this unthinkable tragedy. This tragedy is too difficult to process and the emotions are too raw to feel anything but hurt and sadness for the family. This family is at the forefront of our minds at this time.

As a community, we ask you to wrap your love and support around the family. This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at E.C. Mason Elementary that cared deeply for our student and his family.

The Alvin ISD Crisis Response Counselors will be at E.C. Mason Elementary to offer assistance for those that are grieving this unthinkable loss. Crisis Counselors will remain on campus to offer their support to students and staff members as long as they are needed.

Alvin ISD will fully comply and assist all law enforcement agencies as they conduct their investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently leading the investigation. The driver of the bus has fully complied with the investigation including willfully submitting to a toxicology screening.

Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayer.”