62-year-old musician found dead in Nassau Bay home

-

A musician, credited with writing a song for ZZ Top, has died following an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in the Nassau Bay community. A man believed to be his son was the other person whose body was found.

A shooting was reported before 5 p.m. Sunday on Carriage Lane near Caprice Lane in Nassau Bay.

Nassau Bay Police Department Sergeant Glenn Sharp said an assault rifle was used in the shooting.

Police identified the two people found dead as Kenneth 'Kenny' Cordray, 62, and his son Kelly Cordray, 33. Kenneth owned the two-story home and his son lived there, police confirmed.

Neighbors said they had just arrived home when they heard yelling followed by gunshots. They then contacted 911.

Sgt. Sharp said Kenny's wife was home when the shooting was reported, but was in another room.

Kenneth Cordray has performed with John Lee Hooker and Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top. He co-wrote the ZZ Top song "Francine" for the band's 1972 album "Rio Grande Mud."

The family dog that was inside the home when the shooting was reported was taken by Nassau Bay animal control until a family member can retrieve him.

The Webster police crime scene unit is assisting in the investigation.