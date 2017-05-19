Gwinnett teacher, ex-UGA player appears in court on child sex charges

- Parkview High School teacher and former University of Georgia wide receiver Mikey Henderson appeared in court Sunday on charges that he sexually assaulted a student.

Henderson said he didn’t have legal representation, and a judge agreed to assign him a court-appointed attorney. Henderson is being held without bond, and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department, Henderson is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

A statement from the Gwinnett County School system reads:

The district has been investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between Mr. Henderson and a student. School police and Human Resources were running parallel investigations. Mr. Henderson resigned this morning during the HR investigation and was taken into custody by police. Mr. Henderson, who was hired in July of 2013, was a math teacher and coach at Parkview High School.

Henderson, 32, is widely known to UGA fans as the person who caught the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against Alabama in 2007. The 25-yard pass from Matthew Stafford gave the Bulldogs a 26-23 victory.

The former football standout played at Buford High School before his time at Georgia. He was an All-State player in both his junior and senior year in high school.

Henderson is one of four teacher accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student in the metro Atlanta area recently. Teachers at Griffin High School, Meadow Creek High School, and a long-term substitute teacher at Providence Christian Academy were all arrested this week.