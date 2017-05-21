Researchers to test Zika virus as brain cancer treatment News Researchers to test Zika virus as brain cancer treatment Some good may come out of the Zika virus. British researchers are set to test whether the virus can fight difficult-to-treat cancers in the brain.

Zika causes severe birth defects in unborn fetuses by attacking developing stem cells in the brain, but it doesn't have the same effect on fully developed adult brains.

Researchers believe they can harness the virus' ability to attack cancer cells, as they are similar to developing brain stem cells.

The study will take place at Cambridge University.