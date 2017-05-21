Houston man in critical condition after being shot in home invasion News Houston man in critical condition after being shot in home invasion Houston police say a man in his late twenties to early thirties was stopping by his parents house to pick up his 3-year-old son. We are told two men came up to the door and after the man answered a fight began.

- A rainy atmosphere set the tone for a sad day for those living in the 7200 block of Housman.

At around 2:39 a.m. Sunday, Houston Police got the call of multiple shots fired.

"When I woke up I saw the police trucks and the crime scene people so it was very shocking", says Donna Livaudais.

Houston police say a man in his late twenties to early thirties was stopping by his parents house to pick up his 3-year-old son. We are told two men came up to the door and after the man answered a fight began.

"The complainant's dad woke up, came out and fought with the intruders, two black males, late teens, early twenties, multiple shots were fired in the house, the father of the complainant was not struck with any rounds but the complainant did suffer a gunshot wound to the head", says detective Kyle Heaverlo.

That man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

"I didn't know him but it shouldn't happen to anybody", says Livaudais.

Detectives say the father of the victim did not know the suspects but that the child did.

"The complainant's 3-year-old son was asked and he said he did recognize the intruders so we think that intruders might know or might have dealt with the complainant in the past", says detective Heaverlo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 723-222-TIPS.