Man found dead inside Long Island church after standoff

- Police on Long Island said they were investigating a man who was barricaded inside of a church with a possible incendiary device. He allegedly threatened to set the church on fire.

It is taking place at Saint John Roman Catholic Church on on Ocean Ave. in Center Moriches.

Suffolk County police say a perimeter has been set up around the church. A police robot was moved into the church.

Nearby schools reportedly sent students home early as a precaution.

Police from several departments were on the scene.

There was an initial report that smoke was coming from the church but a Fox 5 News helicopter camera showed no evidence of smoke at the scene. There have been no injuries reported.