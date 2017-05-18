Planet Hollywood security guard tackled Times Square driver [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Ken Bradix tackled the driver of a car that mowed down 23 people in Times Square. News Planet Hollywood security guard tackled Times Square driver Ken Bradix runs security at Planet Hollywood, less than a block away from where Richard Rojas bailed out of his crashed car and tried to make a break for it.

"I turned around, I saw a car driving down 7th Avenue on the sidewalk and it was smoking," he said. "[The driver] was screaming -- no particular words -- but he was screaming and flailing his arms in all kinds of directions."

Bradix ran to the middle of the street and he and a traffic agent tackled Rojas to the ground while cops raced over to cuff him. He said Rojas seemed like he was on something.

He said that after the disturbed man was hauled away and he took a walk up the street the horror of what just happened sank in. He said he saw a couple of people on the ground while FDNY medics tended to them.

"As far as what I've seen today, I can't really describe it in words," Bradix said. "I can show you through feelings but I can't say in words."

Bradix said he did what anyone else would do. But in those nightmare moments, when he didn't know what was going to happen next, he didn't think of his own life.

"It was somewhat of a knee-jerk reaction. I did what any civic-minded person would do," Bradix said. "In short, I just wanted to do the right thing."

The AP reported that Planet Hollywood said Bradix "selflessly and heroically took action, helping to stop the fleeing suspect."