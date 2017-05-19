Ambulance stolen from Prince George's hospital; suspect in custody after pursuit

- A man police say stole an ambulance from a hospital in Prince George's County has been taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit that lasted about an hour and ended at an intersection in Camp Springs.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard and photojournalist Doug Wilkes captured video of the ambulance as it drove down Indian Head Highway after it was reported stolen around 6 a.m. from the Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md.

The video shows the wheels of the ambulance down to the metal rims as the vehicle made its way north on Route 210 at around 6:45 a.m. The ambulance was followed by at least a dozen police vehicles.

After the ambulance passed our crew on Route 210, the pursuit lasted approximately 20 more minutes before officers were able to stop the vehicle near Allentown Road and Camp Springs Way. The driver was taken into custody.

Officials say no EMT techs or firefighters were on board when the vehicle was stolen. No injuries were reported.

Prince George's County Chief of Police, Henry Stawinski, said that the man suspected of stealing the ambulance was identified as William Person. He says Person was admitted to the Prince George’s Hospital Center last night after officers found him injured and acting erratically. After he was discharged, Stawinski said Person was able to gain access to the ambulance and drive it from the hospital.

Stawinski said police immediately tracked the ambulance and followed as it headed into Charles County. Stop-sticks were used; however, Person continued to drive the vehicle on the rims creating hazardous sparks.

Police formed a pocket around the ambulance to slow it movement. When the vehicle clipped a patrol car, the officer inside used his vehicle to bring the ambulance to a stop in Camp Springs.

Person was transported back to Prince George’s Hospital Center. It is unclear what charges, if any, will be filed.

FOX 5's Erin Como says all lanes of Allentown Road, between Allentown Way and Camp Spring Avenue, are closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEW SITUATION. STAY WITH FOX 5 FOR THE LATEST.

MOBILE USERS WATCH VIDEO