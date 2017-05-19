Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sexting charge: Report

- Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner will reportedly be charged in a 'sexting' investigation.

According to the NY Times, Weiner surrendered to the FBI early Friday morning.

He will reportedly plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea deal with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan.

As a result of the plea deal, Weiner will likely end up as a registered sex offender, adds the Times.

In September of 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Weiner was having online sexual communications with a 15-year-old girl for several months.

The former lawmaker told Fox 5 NY that he believed he was a victim of a hoax although he did not specifically deny communicating with the teen.

The explicit exchanges purportedly began in January 2016 while the girl was a high school sophomore, DailyMail.com reported.

According to the teen, Weiner, 51, asked her to undress and encouraged her to touch herself and say his name over video chat.

Weiner did not deny to DailyMail.com exchanging "flirtatious" messages with the teen. Based on the exchanges, Weiner allegedly knew she was only 15 years old.

The girl and her father reportedly do not want to press charges because she believed the relationship with Weiner was consensual.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.