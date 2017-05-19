91-year-old woman dies after struck by vehicle

- An elderly woman has died at a hospital after police say a vehicle struck her, ran her over and the driver did not stop to help her.

The 91-year-old woman was walking toward her home when an eastbound white sport utility vehicle hit her on West 15th Street in the Houston Heights district at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. She was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

Houston police are seeking help from the public to find the driver responsible for the elderly woman's death.