Galveston beach expansion project complete News Galveston beach expansion project complete Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited Galveston on Friday to recognize the completion of a $19.5 million beach expansion project that widened a four-mile stretch of seawall beaches.

The project placed 1.2 million cubic yards of sand on the beach between 10th and 61st streets.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday morning at the intersection of 57th Street and Seawall Boulevard.



“Our research shows this is the largest beach nourishment project ever accomplished in Texas state history and we’re proud to be a part of the process,” said Bush during the ceremony.



The project began in January and was completed in April. The Texas General Land Office served as the principal partner in the project along with the Galveston Park Board, City of Galveston and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Its completion was the final phase of a three-part sand nourishment initiative that began in 2015.

In May 2015, more than a half-mile of beach was added west of the Seawall at Dellanera RV Park. In November 2015, a second project added more than 15 blocks of brand new beach along the Seawall west of 61st Street.



When combined, the three projects represent more than $44 million invested in the Galveston coastline.

State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and representatives from the Galveston Park Board and City of Galveston also attended the ceremony.