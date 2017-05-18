Teen charged in Klein ISD elementary campus arson

-

More than a week after Frank Elementary School in Spring was forced to close as the result of a fire, a teen has been charged with arson in the case.

A Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigator determined that Michael John Wood, 17, used an open flame to ignite newspaper on the roof of the Klein Independent School District campus.

After video was distributed showing an unknown male on the campus, Klein Oak High School identified the suspect as Wood.

During a recorded audio interview with the investigator and the principal of Klein Oak, Wood told them that he often set fires to make himself feel in control. He also said that he believed the fire was out before he left the roof and did not contact 911 to report the fire.

The investigator determined that the newspaper continued to burn through the protective covering of the roof and spread into the school building.

A Klein ISD spokeswoman released the following statement on Thursday: