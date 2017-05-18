Several students consume prescribed medication, treated

- Splendora Independent School District released the following statement on Thursday:

Parents, today an incident occurred on one of our elementary campuses where a student brought prescription medication from home and distributed it to several classmates. This incident was isolated and all students affected are being monitored by medical professionals. We commend the elementary staff for responding so quickly to identify the students affected and for contacting their parents. The safety of our students is our top priority and we ask for your help in speaking with your child about the dangers of taking any unknown substance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this situation.