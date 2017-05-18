Equusearch crews searching for missing Houston man

- Texas EquuSearch is intensifying its search for a missing Houston man. According to authorities, Thomas Jordan Cody was last seen Monday, May 15th around 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Ogden Street.

Cody is a 33-year-old, who was last seen wearing a white shirt with silver lettering with the word "Jordan," silver shorts and white/gray/ black Jordan shoes.

Cody is described as being 5'6", 206 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and a light complexion.

Cody has a large abdominal scar from surgery. If you have any information on Thomas' whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

The search is being conducted near the 4800 block of Old Galveston Road.



