- Houston native and superstar Dennis Quaid is taking a little break from his day job. His band, DQ and the Sharks is on a special Texas tour after four years off for movie making. They performed at Scout Bar in Clear Lake and will be appearing next week in San Angelo and Hidalgo with ZZ Top. Darlene Janik Faires caught up with them at a sound check at Scout Bar.