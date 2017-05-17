FBCSO and DEA investigating alleged clandestine drug lab at Richmond home

- Fort Bend deputies and DEA agents are investigating an alleged clandestine drug lab at a home in Canyongate on the Brazos. FBCSO says the site is being cleaned up and poses no risk to the surrounding community. They released this statement about the investigation:

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are working jointly in response to a clandestine drug lab, located in a home in Canyongate on the Brazos.

The immediate area around the residence and the residence itself have been secured and do not pose as a threat to the community. The cleanup of the site is well underway and the investigation remains ongoing. As a result, the agents onsite are not in a position to discuss the nature of the lab.

If and when agents are permitted to discuss the investigation further, additional details will be provided at that time.

But, what is most important at this time, is that the lab has been secured and no longer poses a threat to the community.