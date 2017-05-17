Officers shoot armed gunman outside Museum District nightclub News Officers shoot armed gunman outside Museum District nightclub Two off-duty HPD officers were involved in the shooting of an armed gunman near a Houston Museum District nightclub. The suspect was transported to an area hospital. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Faces Club on Almeda Road near 288.

Two off-duty HPD officers were involved in the shooting of an armed gunman near a Houston Museum District nightclub. The suspect was transported to an area hospital. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Faces Club on Almeda Road near 288.

According to police, the shooting escalated from an argument at the nightclub at 2 a.m. this morning. Officers Nathaniel Jones, an 8-year veteran and Anthony Ruben, a 5-year veteran were both off duty working separate jobs at the nightclub. They were alerted to an altercation in the parking lot. When they arrived, they came upon the suspect in his early 30's holding an assault rifle. They commanded him to lower the weapon, but police say that instead he pointed the gun towards them.

Police fired multiple rounds striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery at this time. Some witnesses that were questioned said the man shot his rifle prior to when the officers arrived. It's not known at this time if the suspect returned fire with police, but were told both officers were unharmed.

The two officers will be placed on administrative leave for three days. A special investigative unit and the DA's office will conduct an investigation