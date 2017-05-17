SWAT team fires grenades into man's car after standoff in Pasadena

- A SWAT team ended a 2-hour standoff with a chase suspect, by firing grenades and gas into his car in Pasadena. The incident all started in Hitchcock, when officers pulled the driver over. Officers learned that the driver had a warrant for his arrest out of Austin. At that moment, the driver then bolted out and eventually stopped in Pasadena.

A SWAT team was called in to apprehend the driver. The officers fired concussion grenades and gas into the man's vehicle. The suspect was then arrested. Luckily, there were no injuries, and the suspect did not have a gun. He will face felony charges of evading police.

