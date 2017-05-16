13.7k pounds of Marijuana, cocaine valued at $7.2M seized at Arizona-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 34 pounds of cocaine within the back seats of a smuggling vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found over 13,700 pounds of marijuana hidden in a shipment of bell peppers

- Authorities say more than 13,700 pounds of marijuana hidden in a tractor trailer with a load of bell peppers has been seized in southern Arizona.

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Nogales say the marijuana had an estimated value of more than $6.8 million.

The big rig underwent a secondary inspection Saturday at the Mariposa Commercial Facility. CBP officers searched the semi with the help of a drug sniffing canine and found the marijuana hidden among the bell peppers.

On Saturday night, officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing used a drug-sniffing dog to search a suspicious SUV. They reported finding more than 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in the truck's back seats.

Authorities say the cocaine had an estimated value of $386,000.

The drivers of the vehicles were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. Their names were not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.