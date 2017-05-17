News

Attorney speaks on behalf of Moses Malone Jr.

As reported First On FOX 26 News, Moses Malone Jr. filed a civil lawsuit against Houston Rockets guard James Harden. That lawsuit accuses Harden of orchestrating an assault on Malone in 2016 after paying a group of henchmen $20,000, but some in the public are claiming that the son of late NBA legend Moses Malone is filing the suite as a cash grab.

Malone addressed the accusations against him during an appearance on The Chop Shop sports talk show on radio station Amazing 102.5 FM in Houston.