- A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Angel Hernandez who was last seen in the 15000 block of W. Airport Blvd in the Sugar Land area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5'5", 130 lbs, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication of foul play, but they want to verify is well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBCSO at 281-341-4665.