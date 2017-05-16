Police chief shot, suspect dead in New York village

- New York State Police are investigating the shooting of a police officer in Maybrook, New York. The suspect was found dead in a home hours after a standoff with police began.

The injured officer was identified as Arnold "Butch" Amthor, chief of the Town of Montgomery and Village of Maybrook police departments. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that Amthor and several other officers had responded to a domestic incident on Abbey Lane in the village on Tuesday morning. They say that while officers interviewed Anthony Bostick, 28, there was an exchange of gunfire and Amthor was hit in the upper torso.

Police retreated from the house and set up a perimeter. It wasn't until several hours later that Bostick was found dead in the home.

The New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Maybrook is a community of about 3,000 people in Orange County, about 60 miles outside of New York City. It is just west of Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.