Yolanda Adams inducted into Gospel Music Hall of Fame News Yolanda Adams inducted into Gospel Music Hall of Fame After 12 albums, five Grammy awards, and performing for four US Presidents, Houston-native Yolanda Adams is celebrating another incredible honor. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The honor is given by the Gospel Music Association.

"Here we are talking about the hall of fame and it's like whoa, ok, so I'm not like 900 years old, so I still have more to do. You don't go into it saying I'm going to win this many Grammys, I'm going to win this. You only go into it so you can share your heart with the world," Adams said.

Not just a phenomenal voice, Adams has been a pioneer for gospel music. She's been credited with blending modern gospel with R&B and jazz. Adams is often referred to as a legend. It's a title she's still trying to embrace.

"I never think of myself as a legend, because when I think legend I think Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Tramaine Hawkins, Shirley Caesar. I don't even call myself that. That doesn't enter my mind. I like trailblazer better," she said.

Adams told FOX 26 that she believes gospel music will be around forever, but feels it's critical that the industry continue to evolve, and not sandwich all gospel artists into one category.

"There are so many varieties of what we have to bring that I don't think it's fair for people to say I want everyone in gospel music to do nothing but praise music. You have almost 8 billion people in the world. Everybody in the world does not need praise music right now, some people want to stomp."

Despite her enormous success in music, Adams says her greatest joy still comes from being a mother. She tells us she also stays busy with her radio show. She's also a businesswoman and creator of her own coffee brand.