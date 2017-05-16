1 person shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Deputy constables are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Wilcrest in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police Department, one person was shot. No suspects are in custody at this time
