1 person shot in southwest Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 16 2017 05:33PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 05:33PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Deputy constables are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Wilcrest in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police Department, one person was shot. No suspects are in custody at this time


