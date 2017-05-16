Isiah Factor Uncensored - stray pit bulls attack dog through fence

Posted:May 16 2017 05:26PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 05:27PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Joy Sewing is known throughout the Houston area for her passion for fashion and style, but an attack on her dog by a pack of stray pit bulls put her in a predicament that would baffle other pet parents.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston