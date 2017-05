Isiah Factor Uncensored - justice sought in dancer's death News Isiah Factor Uncensored - justice sought in dancer's death As Crime Stoppers of Houston is seeking help from the public to find a fugitive in a deadly shooting case, the victim's mother is seeking closure in the case.

FOX 26 News reporter Isiah Carey brings you the story of 20-year-old Jehlan Vaughn and the man who was charged in his death and has not been seen since he posted bond.