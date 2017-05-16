Child's close call with a METRO rail train captured on video News Child's close call with a METRO rail train captured on video A child's extremely close call with a METRO light rail train was caught on newly released video.

The video shows a child race across the tracks merely seconds before a train arrives at a station. Another child is seen as well but the child then goes back and takes cover near a fence. The video is being now released to urge parents to talk to their children about rail safety:

METRO officials warn parents, "We urge you to talk to your kids about rail safety. Remember, our trains weigh about 50 tons, which is the equivalent of seven fully-grown African elephants! They can't easily or quickly stop even if traveling slowly. Keep this in mind when a train is approaching a platform."