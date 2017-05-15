Dickinson experiences major power outage through out the city

DICKINSON, Texas (FOX 26) - The City of Dickinson is experiencing a major power outage through out the city that may last for several more hours, Dickinson PD said. They ask that people do not call 911 or dispatch to report the power outage. 911 should only be used for emergencies.
DPD released this statement about the status of the outage:
We are being told that a substation went down. Texas New Mexico Power crews are currently working to switch customers over to another substation. Estimates are still several more hours until this switch can be completed.
This outage is affecting traffic control signals. Please use extra caution at intersections where signals are not working. Public Works and Highway Department crews are working to place stop signs at the intersections, but this is taking some time. Any intersection where signals are out should be treated as a four way stop.
We want to thank the community for their cooperation during this unexpected situation.